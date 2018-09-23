Season Stretchers – Waterproof Golf Bags

It’s hard to believe that are already considering the end of the golf season in the larger part of Canada. While there are a few months left to play, the environment gets a little more challenging. To get the most out of this time we often require some adaptions in equipment, clothing, and accessories.

The weather is cooler, the golf ball flies and rolls a little less, and the turf can get a little mushy. To that end we are providing a compendium of products to help you take the golf year deep into the calendar.

Once we hit the depth of winter we don’t want you to have any regrets about the rounds you COULD have played. Get them in while you can with the help of the following products:

Waterproof Golf Bags

The age-old problem for golfers who ventured to play in all weather conditions, particularly wet ones, was that by the time you completed your round it may take days to dry out the contents of your golf bag. Fear not, manufacturers have responded with bags featuring weather resistant materials and seam-sealed pockets so there is no need to dump out and dry everything in your bag after playing on a rainy fall day. Here are three of the best.

Titleist 4Up StaDry Stand Bag

The Titleist brand is all about serious golfers and this model is perfect for those that show true commitment to the game. To maximize performance strong, lightweight materials have been used to enhance the carrying experience. In addition, the bag is accented by four waterproof seam-sealed zippered pockets to keep all your gear free from moisture. Active recoil EVA stand system allows for easy activation www.titleist.ca

PING Monsoon Hoofer

Featuring a highly innovative waterproof construction and four seam-sealed pockets (6 altogether), the lightweight and rugged Hoofer Monsoon bag stands ready, rain or shine. A deployable rain hood protects your clubs inside a rigid five-way top. Even the easy-adjusting, sliding shoulder pads feature SensorDry Technology to wick moisture away and keep you comfortable. www.ping.com

Sun Mountain H2NO Lite

This generation of H2NO bag is a nod to he original but in a lighter weight, modernized design. Uses some of the same waterproof technology as Sun Mountain rainwear such as high-quality YKK zippers and sealed seams, plus the fabric is coated on both sides with a 2000 mm waterproof coating. The H2NO Lite is a mid-sized stand bag that provides waterproof protection. Matching rainhood included. www.sunmountain.com