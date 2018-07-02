Steel Vs Graphite Iron Shafts??

One hot button topic that we hear discussed among golfers is the viability of graphite shafts in irons.

As the shaft industry has progressed, more graphite iron shaft technology has been developed and that has led to their increased use by many amateurs, and pros.

But does it make a difference what material our iron shafts are made of, or is there some other characteristics that we need to be looking at in the fitting and buying process?

Ian Fraser and Matt Blois from Tour Experience Golf (www.txg.ca) tackle this subject in a new video.

