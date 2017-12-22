Stock VS Aftermarket Shafts – With TXG – Tour Experience Golf (Video)

What do you really know about the golf shaft (s) that you are playing? Are they stock shafts from the manufacturer or were they installed by a club maker afterwards? Is there a difference? And why are there so many shaft options?

Ian Fraser of Tour Experience Golf (TXG) addresses these questions and more in this video from the new TXG Channel.

We will be featuring TXG video content on a regular basis and if you want to check out more of it you can find their channel at this link, or for more on their Toronto and Burlington locations, follow this link.