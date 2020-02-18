Product Watch: Sun Mountain Adds Features To Their Lightest Golf Bag

Golf bags with individual club dividers are more popular every year. To answer this demand, Sun Mountain is introducing the 2.5+ 14-way bag. This bag has a spacious 10.5 inch top with fourteen individual dividers and weighs just under two kilograms.

The 2.5+ 14-way features fourteen individual club dividers that run the full length of the bag to protect clubs and prevent the clubs’ shafts from tangling together. This is important to note as some companies’ club dividers only go partway down the bag so offer the same look and organization but do not keep the clubs from getting tangled.

The 14-way top

The 10.5” top on the 2.5+ 14-way is constructed from lightweight, high-strength-to-weight plastic with a comfort-grip handle for ease in picking up the bag and setting it down.

The shoulder strap is Sun Mountain’s exclusive X-Strap System that is easy to get on and off and works well as a single strap for short carries.

The 2.5+ 14-way offers five pockets include a full-length apparel pocket; a velour-lined, valuables pocket; a ball pocket with two-way zippers, and a beverage pouch.

This ultra-lightweight golf bag features highly durable carbon fibre legs with the patented Roller-Bottom leg mechanism for quick and strong leg action.

The 2020 2.5+ 14-way is available in six different colours.