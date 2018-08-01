Sun Mountain Introduces Pathfinder Push Carts

Sun Mountain is rolling out a new collection of Pathfinder golf push carts that fold smaller than the company’s flagship Speed Cart. Pathfinder carts, the Pathfinder 3 and the Pathfinder 4 hit stores in July.

The three-wheeled Pathfinder 3 folded dimensions are 29 x 13 x 17 and it weighs 16 pounds. Pathfinder 4 has four wheels, folds to 26 x 16 x 14 and weighs 17 pounds

Opening the Pathfinder is a very simple process with just one latch to open. Pathfinder has also been designed so the golf bag sits more upright, for easier club removal. Pathfinder comes with bungee cords to secure the golf bag; an adjustable upper bag bracket that accommodates a wide array of golf bag sizes and shapes (including stand bags); a full-featured console tray; and a lined rangefinder bag that comes standard with the cart. Pathfinder 3 and Pathfinder 4 will be available in eight different color combinations.

Sun Mountain also offers an ever-expanding collection of golf push cart accessories including: cooler bag, water bottle holder, cigar holder, adjustable umbrella holder, travel case, and more. Sun Mountain will continue to offer the Speed Cart and the Pathfinder 4 will replace the Micro-Cart GT.