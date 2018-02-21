Sun Mountain Powering Up Two Of Their Golf Bag Models

Missoula, Montana – New for 2018, Sun Mountain is supercharging two of its top-selling golf bags with portable power packs. The bags have an external USB port wired to a portable power pack capable of recharging a mobile phone and powering a mobile device. Supercharged C-130 cart bag will be golf shops in June and the Supercharged 4.5 carry bag will be in stores by August.

The Supercharged golf bags come equipped with a 7800 mAh rechargeable, portable power pack capable of recharging a mobile phone three times. This power pack has two USB ports, one standard and one rapid-charging, allowing recharging of multiple devices at the same time.

Sun Mountain President Ed Kowachek explained, “The ability to recharge on the go is important to the ever-increasing number of golfers who use their mobile phones to run GPS apps and stream music on the course.”

Supercharged C-130 offers all the award-winning, golfer-friendly features that have made the C-130 the top-selling golf cart bag including a 14-way top with a putter well, an abundance of pocket space, Smart Straps that offer a better way to secure the bag to a golf cart, an easy-access range finder pocket, and now the elegantly integrated portable power pack. Supercharged 4.5 is a supercharged version of the Sun Mountain 4.5LS carry bag. Both bags are available in three different colours: black; navy/white/red; and desert camo.

www.sunmountain.com