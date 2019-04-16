TaylorMade Celebrates 40th Anniversary With Original One Mini Driver

Five years ago TaylorMade confused some of the golf equipment world with the introduction of their first “mini-driver”. It didn’t take long before some gear heads started to wonder how they ever played golf without it.

Now, 40 years after the company was founded, TaylorMade is delving into the compact driver market once again, this time with an homage to their original metal wood.

The Original One Mini Driver is a 275cc model packed with the evolution of all the features and technology the company has developed over the last four decades.

“In 1979, golf was changed forever with the introduction of the Pittsburgh Persimmon™ – the original metalwood , ” says Tomo Bystedt, TaylorMade’s Senior Director, Product Creation.

“For the past 40 years, TaylorMade has continued that legacy of innovation with game-changing technologies, engineered to help golfers perform at their best. The Original One Mini Driver incorporates that heritage of innovation with key performance technologies, packed into a confidence-inspiring shape that delivers on distance, forgiveness and accuracy.”

The club category is an interesting one, and as mentioned earlier, had some golfers scratching their head when the first TaylorMade SLDR Mini dropped in 2014. Players with higher clubhead speeds soon found it to be an effective option off the deck for approaches into long par five holes while others utilized it off the tee as a more accurate driving option.

The follow-up AeroBurner Mini proved to be even more flexible in use thanks to a higher launch window and a faster face .

While we have yet to hit it, the 3rd generation mini-driver, Original One, is intended to keep building on that legacy.

Is it a club for every golfer? Is any? That said, it fills a niche.

Feature Rich

Not only is the new Mini Driver more adjustable thanks to a 4-degree sleeve with 12 settings, but it marries in characteristics to make it more playable for various shots. A carbon composite crown helps to push mass lower in the head, resulting in a 50-gram steel sole plate, married to a titanium body.

The Original One Mini Driver can now be pre-ordered but fully arrives at retail on May 1. It comes in 11.5° or 13.5° loft options with the Mitsubishi’s Diamana F Limited as the stock shaft. P lenty of others are available through the custom program.