TaylorMade Fills The “Gaps” With New Utility Style Clubs

It was nearly twenty years ago when TaylorMade Golf jumped into the hybrid club category with their first “Rescue” clubs. The next evolution for them in that segment was revealed this week in the form of a trio they are calling “GAPR”. The threesome consists of clubs that are intended to deliver very different performance benefits so golfers can choose the right fit for their needs.

In crafting the new models, the company took advantage of their “SpeedFoam” technology, using it within each model in different ways. This foam, also used in the company’s P790 irons, frees up mass for more effective placement within the head, while also dampening vibrations to optimize sound and feel.

The clubs are varied to primarily help the golfer achieve a different trajectory, be it “LO”, “Mid”, or “Hi”. To do that the designs were sculpted in ways to create different launch windows.

“More Tour players are adopting utility clubs to bridge the gap between their longest iron and shortest fairway wood. GAPR provides innovative options for players to confidently hit a specific yardage with a specific trajectory. With SpeedFoam, Loft Sleeve™ and Speed Pocket™ technologies, golfers have the performance and adjustability to fine-tune their long game for the right combination of distance, versatility and precision,” says Tomo Bystedt, Senior Director, Product Creation, Metalwoods, who will be in Canada during the week of the RBC Canadian Open for GAPR related event.

While we have yet to see or evaluate the GAPR clubs in person, we will venture to do so as soon as possible to provide some feedback. Here are the details of each model as provided by the TaylorMade, with specifications.

GAPR LO

Designed primarily for players with faster ballspeeds, GAPR LO is the smallest of the three models and features a low-forward CG for extreme distance with a mid-to-low trajectory. It’s driving iron-type shape has a players profile that allows for excellent flighting and workability, and the mid-thin sole width delivers maximum performance and versatility for the stronger player. GAPR MID

Slightly larger in size than the GAPR LO, GAPR MID was designed with players of all skill levels in mind. Featuring a CG that is ultra-low and forward for maximum distance and a mid-high trajectory, GAPR MID has an iron face profile that inspires confidence and easy alignment and a medium-wide sole width for ease of play and versatility. GAPR HI

Similar to the GAPR MID, GAPR HI was engineered for the widest range of players. The largest of the three models, GAPR HI features an ultra-low/back CG for maximum distance and a high, penetrating trajectory. Where the HI differs from the other 2 models is its shaping, which features modern Rescue™ shaping with a high-toe, peanut shaped clubhead. The dropped crown feature provides lower CG and improved alignment.

GAPR will be available in the following models/lofts/lengths:

GAPR LOW

#2 | 17° | 40.25”

#3 | 19° | 39.75”

#4* | 22° | 39.25”

GAPR MID

#3 | 18° | 40.25”

#4 | 21° | 39.75”

#5* | 24° | 39.25

GAPR HI

#3 | 19° | 40.75”

#4 | 22° | 40.25”

#5* | 25° | 39.75”

#6* | 28° | 39.25”

*Available as Right Hand Only

Each GAPR comes equipped with a KBS Hybrid shaft in either an 80/x, 80/s, 70/r or 60/a profile (via custom) and a Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 grip. Additional shaft options are available through TaylorMade’s custom program as well.

The GAPR models will be available on August 24th and will retail around $319.99 CAD.

