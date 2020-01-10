TaylorMade Blends Performance with Feel in New Sim (Max and OS) Irons

TaylorMade’s Matt Bovee Highlights The Features Of Their New Iron Line-up and Shares Tour Player Feedback

Carlsbad, California – Standing in the hitting bay of The Kingdom, the impressive TaylorMade Golf testing facility my perceptions in golf iron design were being challenged.

As a PGA member with a relatively high club speed, my propensity has always been to play irons that put more emphasis on the ability to shape a shot and keep the trajectory controllable, over all-out distance.

Sure, in the many decades I have been in the industry I have tested plenty of game-improvement, and “super” game-improvement irons, but one of the things that always deterred me from considering adoption into my own bag was feel.

The enlarged structures of the modern oversize iron have a tendency to serve up a high-pitched sound at impact, creating a less than pleasing sensation, for me.

I was shocked then, when right out of the gate, I was handed a new TaylorMade SIM Max OS (oversize) eight iron to hit. Not exactly my preference, but I played along.

The first swing was eye-opening, and it had less to do with the eye-popping yardage the stronger-lofted, low-spin (but still high launching) iron provided, which was a full two clubs more than my standard.

I could also see it in the face of my fitter, who had their back turned to the launch monitor screen, but was eagerly awaiting my response on some other than numbers.

They anticipated what was coming.

“How the hell does a club that looks like that, feel like that?”

I had only to walk across the street to TaylorMade Headquarters to get the answer.

There, just outside the company’s tour club build shop, we spoke with Matt Bovee. Matt is the Senior Manager of Product Creation for Irons for TaylorMade, and not only explained the ins and outs of the SIM irons (Max and Max OS) but chatted about the new P790 and P790 Ti irons. He shared some nuggets on testing with Tour staff, including a blind test involving Jason Day.

Hit play, and enjoy.

Matt Bovee, Senior Manager of Product Creation – Irons, TaylorMade, 2020 Irons