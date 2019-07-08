Teryllium Returns To Scotty Cameron Line with New T22 Models

In the mid-1990’s, when I was in the midst of co-owning an off-course golf retail shop, the craze over Scotty Cameron putters was in its infancy. Golfers were beginning to appreciate the craftmanship of putting implements created with exquisite details. I still regret parting with my Catalina model.

Late in that decade, in 1997, the company behind the putters, Titleist, took things to a whole new level. That year brought the introduction of the original Scotty Cameron by Titleist TeI3 putters. Featuring a alloy insert (Teryllium), they provided a unique look and feel over the single head material Classics line. When Tiger Woods set records on his way to winning The Masters that year using a version of the putter, its place in history was sealed.

Ten years later a limited run (2,007 of each) of two models of the putters would made available (Newport and Newport 2) and they were welcomed by aficionados with open arms.

Easily recognizable for both the contrasting look of the all-black head and insert, and the 32 white elastomer dot backing in the cavity (Cameron was 32 years of age when the first original putters were designed), the iconic appearance returns this year with the Scotty Cameron Teryllium T22 putters.

The new line will include three “re-imagined” models, the popular Newport, Newport 2, and Fastback 1.5. They will be available at Titleist authorized retailers in mid-August.

That said, don’t delay if you’re looking to purchase one, the demand will likely be high among Scotty Cameron enthusiasts and with it being a limited release (no official word on production numbers was provided), a quick sell-out is likely.

Sure, you could grab an older model online on a secondary sale site, but it’s been a dozen years since the last issue of Teryllium putters. The updated model allows for the inclusion of small design elements developed or refined over time.

“T22 gave us the opportunity to take everything we’ve learned over the past two decades and refine the entire look, feel and performance,” said revered designer Scotty Cameron. “Like a modern day muscle car, everything looks original at first glance, but each component is brand new. Better milling. Better materials. Better construction. They’re made to game.”

One of the key updates in the 303 stainless steel head is a revised Teryllium insert. The new version improves dampening though the use of a modified elastomer that works in concert with the removable sole weight technology. The head weight has also been increased to fall in-line with modern preferences.

Teryllium insert putters have always been in demand on tour, and the latest release will allow consumers to add a model to their bag.

“There’s nothing quite like the feel of Teryllium, added Cameron. “It’s the number one material request I get from players. And, as we’ve seen multiple majors won over the past few seasons with a Teryllium-inserted putter, it’s a great time to celebrate this legendary design.”

A Trio Of Models

The new models will see updates to the putters released in 1997, the Newport and Newport 2, and for the first time, will have include a Fastback 1.5, a much sought-after shape.

The T22 Newport and T22 Newport 2 offer dual variations of a classic design, allowing players to make a choice in the shape and look that suits their stroke and preferences in a heel-toe weighted blade.

Most fascinating among the new putters is the T22 Fastback 1.5, a heel-shafted mallet with a mini-slant neck that is often requested on tour. While it carries the familiar Teryllium look, it sports the modern four-way Cameron sole to promote a square setup and a thin topline.

Finishing off the putters are two two customizable stainless steel heel-toe sole weights, stepless steel shafts, and a custom Limited Release Teryllium headcover and shaft band All this in addition to a black Pistolini Plus grip with copper paintfill and reduced taper.



As mentioned, the limited release will be up for sale as of August 16 and check in around (CDN) $799.

It’s a hefty ticket, for sure, but for Scotty Cameron fans who missed the previous two releases, it’s unlikely to be a barrier to ownership.