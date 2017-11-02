That’s A Lot of X’s…XXIO Announces the XXIO X Golf Clubs

The name is still one that many have a hard time getting their tongue around (pronounced ZEK-si-oh, btw) but for those who fit the swing profile, and have the means, XXIO is making some in-roads as a brand.

The premium product line within the same family (DUNLOP SPORTS CO. LTD) as Cleveland/Srixon, XXIO is just becoming more familiar to many golfers in North America but their clubs have been highly regarded for some time.

There is no better example of that than the fact they are now rolling out their tenth generation of their flagship woods and irons. Targeted at moderate speed golfers, the XXIO X clubs, as with past products, focus on using the highest quality materials possible. This year’s edition incorporates what the company calls “True-Focus Impact Technology” to create a larger effective hitting area.

“We build golf clubs differently than any other manufacturer,” claims Chuck Thiry, Vice President of XXIO’s North America headquarters. “XXIO equipment is lightweight and easy-to-swing. Each club features custom-made shafts and grips, ensuring that every component actively helps moderate swing speed golfers get more distance and more control.

“XXIO X takes this philosophy to the next level,” Thiry adds. “The innovative shaft and head technologies in these clubs will actually help a moderate swing speed golfer improve their swing with more consistency and a tighter impact pattern.”

The extra lightweight equipment and the company pushes two key advantages for the golfers they are designed for – a “Smart Impact Shaft” and a “Hi-Energy Impact Head”. The company claims it aids the creation of clubhead speed and helps the golfer find the centre of the club face more often.

XXIO engineers say they observed moderate swing speed golfers and measured strong centrifugal forces that pull those golfers off-balance throughout their swing. The Smart Impact Shaft was made with a unique flex profile that works to reduce those forces, resulting in more consistency and a 28 percent tighter impact pattern.

When developing the Hi-Energy Impact Head, XXIO mapped moderate swing speed impact patterns and found that most mishits are on the toe or low on the heel. To help golfers hit the sweet spot more often, XXIO X features increased COR in those specific areas. This produced the highest effective COR of any XXIO driver with the largest sweet spot in XXIO history.

Addition technologies:

XXIO X Woods Key Technologies:

· Increased COR in the most common impact locations for more distance

· High-density rear weight improves center of gravity location for a higher launch

· Thin, lightweight titanium crown redistributes weight for increased forgiveness

XXIO X Irons Key Technologies:

· Tungsten nickel sole weights positioned low and deep produce a higher launch

· Progressive weight shapes optimize performance for each loft

· Titanium face construction creates a larger sweet spot with higher ball speeds

The XXIO X Clubs include drivers, fairway woods, hybrids and irons (irons come in both steel and graphite).

XXIO X will be available at retailers on December 9, 2017.