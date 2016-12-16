Tiger Woods Makes Bridgestone Golf Relationship Official

Bridgestone Golf says their website was crushed with traffic after it became known that Tiger Woods was putting their golf ball in play at the Hero World Challenge. After yesterday’s announcement that he has officially signed an endorsement deal with the company, be assured that the attention should continue.

2017 looks to be an intriguing year with all the major camps – Titleist, TaylorMade, Callaway and Srixon, bringing new premium golf ball products to market. Bridgestone has no plans to be left behind and the signing of Woods adds a whole new element to their marketing strength and strategy.

The deal with one of the leading golfers of all time is a multi-year agreement, according to the company, and will have Woods exclusively play and promote its high-performance golf balls.

The Bridgestone Tour B330-S is the current selection for their latest high-profile endorser, although the exactly formulation of that ball is not widely known. When he previously played a Nike golf ball Tiger was known to play custom versions that were quite softer and had a higher spin rate than the standard tour offerings.

In a release from the company he was quoted on his reasons for choosing the Bridgestone product.

“Finding the right golf ball is extremely important. It’s an essential part of my equipment, and the Bridgestone B330-S ball is hands-down the best for my game,” said Woods. “Controlling launch and trajectory is critical, and with this ball I feel I have total control to hit all shots accurately. I’m not just here to play – I’m here to win, and the innovative breakthroughs of the Bridgestone B330-S ball can help me do that.”

Woods joins a staff of Bridgestone ball endorsers and users that includes Brandt Snedeker, Matt Kuchar, Fred Couples, and Bryson DeChambeau.

As expected Woods will be come a key component of Bridgestone Golf’s ball marketing campaign. The company says that as a global ambassador he will be part of their digital, social, print and broadcast marketing.