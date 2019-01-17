Titleist Darkens Up AP Iron Offerings With Special Edition

The Titleist 718 AP2 and AP3 irons continue to be a thriving success for the company. Now, in their second full year of availability, demand has prompted the company to offer both irons in new limited all-black editions.

“Since we added AP3 to our lineup last fall, more and more golfers are experiencing the game-changing speed and forgiveness of this hollow-blade construction, while AP2 continues to set the standard for tour played iron technology,” said Josh Talge, Vice President, Golf Club Marketing. “One request we heard from both tour players and amateurs, particularly those who have gravitated toward our Jet Black Vokey SM7 wedges, was if they could have these same irons in a darker finish. Our team spent a lot of time making sure the aesthetics were done just right. It’s a look that you just have to see.”

The high-polish Black PVD coating on the new irons definitely makes them stand out. The company says the finish will have similar wear as the Jet Black coating on SM7 wedges, which have proven quite durable.

To complete the “blacked-out” look, the special version irons are enhanced with True Temper AMT Onyx shafts that have a powder coat matte black finish, as well as an all-black Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 grip .

Both irons sets will be offered as of March 1 in right hand only with 4-W configurations. Pricing should come in around (CDN) $200 a club, $1999 for a set of eight.

