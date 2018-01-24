Titleist Pushes Back With New Tour Soft

For a few years now, the golf ball market has been a very busy one in the segment just below the premium products. Pushes by companies like Callaway, Bridgestone, Snell, and more have been clearly targeted on consumers looking for a decently performing soft ball, at a price more affordable than the top range.

While Titleist did have a strong stand in this area with the NXT Tour and NXT Tour S product line, the “newness” of the other brands along with on their extra emphasis made this a place where Titleist might have need a push with a fresh approach. Or should we say, a push back.

It seems that have delivered that with the introduction of the new Tour Soft golf balls.

The model touts a huge core and what the company claims is the softest ball in this category. That is bolstered by a new cover that includes four proprietary materials.

“We knew based on breakthroughs being made in R&D that there was an opportunity to deliver a brand new high-performance golf ball that would lead the category in terms of soft compression feel,” said Michael Mahoney, Vice President, Titleist Golf Ball Marketing.

“Ultimately, because of our exhaustive and iterative prototyping process, we were able to deliver everything we wanted in Tour Soft – and more. It’s not only the softest ball in the category. It’s better and longer than Chrome Soft, TP5 and Tour B RXS,” he claims.

Available in both White and Optic Yellow, the Tour Soft received extensive blind consumer testing, with more than 19,000 golfers providing feedback to white-label boxed balls through on course testing.

It is at retail today, January 24, and could prove to be a very popular model for the company. It will likely sell in Canada in the mid-$40 range.

