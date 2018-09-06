Titleist Ramps Up Speed With TS Project Drivers and Fairway Metals

When it comes to drivers and fairway metals, for years Titleist has owned a very comfortable spot in the marketplace. They have never been the flashiest products but they always been dependable. Those who leaned towards having them in their bag appreciated what they were getting – drivers that offer a nice balance of performance benefits but did not always shine at the top end of each factor.

Safe, is probably a good way to put it.

For the last four generations of metals from the company you always saw noticeable improvements, but none so great that the company behind them would beat their chest in triumph.

It’s time to set that aside with the Titleist TS drivers and metals which come to retail later this month and are available for fitting as of today.

Titleist is proud of what they have accomplished in what they call the #TSProject and they are not going to be conservative about saying so this time around.

“From start to finish, the TS Project was about driving ball speed and unlocking a level of performance that golfers simply couldn’t ignore,” said Josh Talge, Vice President, Titleist Golf Club Marketing. “In order to do that, we knew we had to look at things differently. We challenged ourselves to deconstruct the driver and then literally build it back up, piece by piece, to be faster, longer and better in every way possible. R&D had been exploring some unique constructions early on that were really compelling in theory, but they simply couldn’t beat the performance of our all-titanium Speed Chassis. We know performance is the story that golfers care about. From the ball speed and distance gains we’re seeing both on tour and with amateur golfers, it’s clear that TS metals deliver a new level of Titleist Speed.”

Key Elements

So what will consumers find in the new TS Drivers, both the TS2 and TS3 models, along with the accompanying fairways? The key elements are four factors – faster ball speed, higher launch, lower spin, and all this with a moment of inertia up to 12% higher than previous models. That makes for a pretty nice package.

Both driver heads now come in at 460cc with distinctive shapes to suit player preference. The TS2 still offers a slightly higher MOI while the TS3 has adjustable Sure-FIT CG (with an updated dual end weight). Stock shaft length has been bumped up to 45.5 inches.

In the pursuit of speed they’ve also done a lot more than lengthened the shaft. The clubhead has a reduced crown and face thickness (so thin the score lines must be laser milled, not etched), improved aerodynamics, and an even lower CG than previous models.

And here is the kicker…each retail driver will be tested for maximum CT before it heads out the factor door. Consumers will get the hottest club possible, just as a TOUR player is provided.

The fairways also feature similar advances in design to boost speed and performance. The TS Fairways include more loft options than offered previously. They are also highlighted by the third version of the ARC (active recoil channel) which is taller than the previous version. The result is better ball speeds and performance off the low portion of the face where players often make their miss-hits.

The Nitty Gritty

So, words are one thing but how about the reality of performance? Here is the key. “Smash factor” is a term that measures the efficiency of a clubhead. On a TrackMan launch monitor the number you chase is 1.5. That represents a return of 1.5 as much ball speed as clubhead speed applied. In personal testing with the 917 model (Fitted optimally with measured centre strikes) the maximum smash factor I could regularly achieve came in at 1.47 to 1.48. With the TS? 1.51 came up over and over again. The result was an increase for 6 miles an hour of ball speed for 13 yard overall.

These babies have some “pop”.

The goal of speed? Titleist has found it in the #TSProject. Brand fans who have always liked the look of their products will not have to compromise in any way to play these clubs. That’s a good sign of potential for their success.

The TS Drivers and Fairways are available at retail on September 28, 2018. Fittings begin today at authorized retailers.

***

Key Points

TS2 DRIVERS – STRAIGHT SPEED.

Explosive distance across the face and maximum forgiveness

Adjustable Swingweight, Fixed CG Location

High Launch, Low Spin

Modern Shape, 460cc

Available in 8.5°, 9.5°, 10.5°, 11.5° lofts

TS3 DRIVERS – SPECIALIZED SPEED.

Speed-tuned distance and dynamic forgiveness.

Adjustable Swingweight & SureFit CG

Mid Launch, Low Spin

Traditional Shape, 460cc

Available in 8.5°, 9.5°, 10.5° lofts

PREMIUM STOCK SHAFTS: The TS drivers stock shaft lineup features four new aftermarket models – KURO KAGE Black Dual Core 50 (High launch and moderate spin), TENSEI AV Series Blue 55 (Mid launch and spin), HZRDUS Smoke Black 60 (Low/mid launch and spin) and Even Flow T1100 White 65 (Low launch and spin) – developed by the game’s top shaft manufacturers using insights from Titleist’s industry-best motion capture and consumer testing. Each of these shafts will be making their market debut with TS drivers.

Moderate swing speed players will benefit from Mitsubishi’s new Straight Flight Weighting (SFW) technology, which promotes straight flight in lightweight driver shaft options (KURO KAGE Black Dual Core 50 and TENSEI AV Series Blue 55).

Fairways

TS2 FAIRWAYS – STRAIGHT SPEED.

– Forgiveness and accuracy across the face, with explosive speed.

– Adjustable Swingweight, Fixed CG Location

– Taller ARC 3.0

-High Launch, Mid Spin

– Modern Shape, 175cc

– Available lofts: 13.5°, 15°, 16.5°, 18°, 21° (RH Only)

TS3 FAIRWAYS – SPECIALIZED SPEED.

– Dynamic forgiveness and shot control, delivering speed-tuned performance.

– Adjustable Swingweight & SureFit CG

– Taller ARC 3.0

– Mid Launch, Low Spin

– Traditional Shape, 175cc

– Available lofts: 13.5°, 15°, 16.5°, 18° lofts (LH 15°, 16.5° )

PREMIUM STOCK SHAFTS: The TS fairways stock shaft lineup features four new aftermarket models – KURO KAGE Black Dual Core 55 (High launch, moderate spin), TENSEI AV Series Blue 65 (Mid launch and spin), HZRDUS Smoke Black 70 (Low/mid launch and spin) and Even Flow T1100 White 75 (Low launch and spin) – developed by the game’s top shaft manufacturers using insights from Titleist’s industry-best motion capture and consumer testing. Each of these shafts will be making their market debut with TS fairways.