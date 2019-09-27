Titleist Introduces Soft & Colourful TruFeel Golf Balls

Soft, colourful, and value-priced. That’s the formula for Titleist with their new TruFeel golf balls. It’s sure to hit the points that many golfers are looking for.

The TrueFeel is the evolution of the TruSoft franchise with updates in technology and design including a TruTouch core, new TruFit aerodynamics, and TruFlex cover.

“We know from our extensive player testing that golfers who gravitate toward the softest-feeling golf balls are also clearly focused on performance,” said Michael Mahoney, Vice President, Titleist Golf Ball Marketing. “In this category, we continue to see competitive products that sacrifice distance or short-game spin in order to gain a softer feel. TruFeel strikes the perfect balance of extremely soft feel and all-around performance. Our engineers have advanced TruFeel’s low compression technology to add speed and distance in the long game while preserving the feel that golfers tell us they love – and the playability on every shot that makes this ball a Titleist.”

The new model, made at Titleist Ball Plant #2 in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts, feature a TruFeel sidestamp with a new alignment aid.

They are currently being delivered to retail with white and optic yellow, and a vibrant Matte Red model will be available in January, 2020.