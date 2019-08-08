Product Watch: Tour Edge HL4 Drivers

Tour Edge, a manufacturer based near Chicago, continues to beat the drum in both the golf club innovation and value markets. The HL4 drivers are the latter, serving up two high MOI models with plenty of features and retailing at around (USD) $200.

The HL4 driver comes in two different configurations– a straight version and an offset version. Both drivers feature a forged titanium head and Cup Face technology, which increases the amount of face flexing for increased club and ball speeds. The HL4 driver features an all-new sloped crown design that is deeper from face to back.

The straight neck HL4 driver comes in a 9.5, 10.5 and 12 degree lofts, while the HL4 Offset driver will be available in 10.5, 12 and 13.5 degree lofts. The 10.5 degree HL4 Offset will be available in left-handed.