Tour Edge To Offer New Exotics CBX Blade

Tour Edge, a golf manufacturer known for being on the leading edge of technology, is taking a more traditional approach with one of their latest product designs.

The company recently revealed their all-new Exotics CBX Blade, a forged muscleback iron.

Intended for players with the ability to strike the ball consistently and looking for a soft feel and clean lines, they are forged from C26 carbon steel.

Just as you expect, they sport a thin top line, clean leading edge, and minimal offset.

“These are true beauties,” said Tour Edge President and chief club designer David Glod. “When you are in my line of work as a master club maker and designer, the blade is the ultimate test meeting the standards for pureness in the look and feel of the clubs. The CBX checks every box and came out as our highest performing Exotics blade.”

Each iron is enhanced with laser-engraved square grooves.

CBX Blades will be offered in 3-PW, AW. Steel shafts include True Temper’s XP 95, True Temper’s Dynamic Gold AMT steel shafts and KBS Tour Steel shafts. Graphite is also in stock with UST Mamiya Recoil shafts. Lamkin Exotics UTx black grips. Numerous other custom shaft options are also available.