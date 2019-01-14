Two New Models Added To Scotty Cameron Select Family Of Putters

One of the most popular lines of Scotty Cameron putters, the Select putters, is getting a 2019 makeover with the addition of two new models. The mid-mallets, already popular in use with Tour professionals, sport particular neck configurations that have long been asked for by the general public.

Arriving at shops in February, the Select Fastback 2 and Select Squareback 1.5 are clearly a trickle-down product from the TOUR.

“Extending the Select line was all about taking the feedback we got from players and incorporating it into new offerings,” said Master putter maker Scotty Cameron. Shortly after we introduced the 2018 Fastback and Squareback models on tour, players began asking for them with prototype necks. We are seeing more and more players gravitate to these nice, compact head shapes. They’re not blades and not exactly mallets. We call them mid-mallets. By creating the Fastback 2 with a plumbing neck, and the Squareback 1.5 with our mini-slant neck, we’re giving players everything they asked for and more.”

The Fastback 2 is highlighted by a plumbing neck with one shaft of offset. This mid-mallet also has a thinner top-line and a lower face height.

The Squareback 1.5 looks to a brand new mini-slant neck to help the putter set-up very squarely with minimal distractions. It has a little more toe-flow than the Select Squareback for those seeking that performance feature.

Both models, like their Select predecessors, incorporate multi-materials including a 6061 aluminum face-sole piece built into a 303 stainless steel head.

Each has customization steel heel-toe weights, stepless shafts, and a Black & Silver Scotty Cameron Matador grip.

Both putters will be available for purchase as of February 15th and will retails around (CDN) $499.