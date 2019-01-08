TXG Test Drive – New Level Golf Irons

They may not be a golf equipment brand at the tip of your tongue but clearly New Level Golf is making some impact. A search through the sphere of social media will find you a growing number of reviews and comments on the products from Eric Burch, the company founder and CEO. Burch has a strong history in the industry on the club fitting side of the business and he has brough his refined tastes alive with the expanding number of New Level Golf products.

The staff at Tour Experience Golf (TXG) in Toronto recently put four models of their irons (right hand only) to the test to see if the modern looking New Level Golf iron designs have performance value.

Check out their thoughts in this latest TXG Test Drive Video…