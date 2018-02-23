Volvik Signs Stephen Ames To Multi-Year Deal

Equipment manufacturer Volvik has signed an endorsement agreement with Canada’s Stephen Ames. The company says they have signed a multi-year agreement with the Vancouver resident who has four PGA TOUR victories to his credit.

The deal includes use of a golf ball, a Volvik staff bag and a Volvik Tour Cap and glove.

In his most recent finish on the PGA TOUR Champions, where he plays full-time, Ames used the Volvik S3 Tour golf ball on his way to a share of 15th place.

The member of the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame praised the golf ball in a statement released by the company.

“I’ve been playing the Volvik Tour S3 for a couple months now, and I love the feel and reaction I get from the ball,” Stephen said. “I’m getting more distance off the tee, and with irons I am able to really control it in windy conditions. Around the greens, it has good spin and a very soft feel for top tour level performance.”

“We are very proud to expand our tour presence with a great champion like Stephen Ames. His confidence in our Tour S3 golf ball will surely contribute to his continued success on tour, and we look forward to seeing him achieve more wins this year,” said Don Shin, president of Volvik USA..