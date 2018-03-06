Why In The Bag? Phil Mickelson w/ TXG – Tour Experience Golf (Video)

The first episode of the new “Why in the Bag?” series! TXG’s Ian Fraser and Matt Blois break down what the winners on the PGA Tour are playing each week, but goes deeper into the specs and setups of those golf clubs to help you understand why they use the clubs they do!

This week, not only do they break down the winner’s bag of Phil Mickelson, they demonstrate the amazing adjustments players had to make to the play in the thin air at the World Golf Championships – Mexico Championship.

For more on TXG – Tour Experience Golf, visit their website here.