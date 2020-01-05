Wilson Adds Wedge Models to 2020 Product Line-Up

One of the longest-standing brands in golf is continuing to re-establish themselves in the hearts and minds of avid players. Wilson Sports has already been around for 106 years, and they don’t plan to go away from the golf market anytime soon. Their latest products are meant to aid their push toward a greater market share.

Soon you’ll hear about some new irons from Wilson Staff, but in the meantime, it is their new wedges that are drawing attention with clean new looks and options.

The company is bringing two new wedges, the Staff Model and Staff Model High-Toe, to retail on February 3.

To craft the new short game sticks Wilson says they collaborated with Tour players to create clubs that inspired confidence and provided the consistency all players demand.

Staff Model

Filling the needs for most players will be the Staff Model, with much attention given given to the feel of the club at impact. To enhance they were forged from 8620 carbon steel. On the classically shaped heads you’ll find machine-engraved score-lines on a milled face.

The stock shaft for the Staff Model (and the HT) will be True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 steel shafts. Loft options for right handed players will be 48, 52, 54, 56, 58, and 60 degrees. Unfortunately, left-handed players will have few options, with three lofts, 52, 56, and 60 degrees, offered.

Staff Model HT

For those seeking a different type of versatility around the greens, Wilson is diving into the Hi-Toe market with their Staff Model HT Wedges.

The larger head necessitated the use of 431 stainless steel for the HT wedges. Their extended face area and wider sole allows them to be used for a wide variety of shots, especially those that require different nuances to pull off successfully. The design is particularly useful for flop shots out of deeper greenside rough.

The Wilson Staff Hie-Toe wedges will be issued in right handed only, in lofts of 56, 60, and 64 degrees.

“The new Staff Model and Staff Model High-Toe Wedges deliver a clean design, and precision milled clubfaces to give golfers a boost in confidence in their short game,” said Jon Pergande, Global Manager of Innovation “Designed with the feedback from our Wilson Staff PGA Tour players , the new line of wedges gives golfers more control, consistency and shot-making capabilities.”