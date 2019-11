Many, many golfers struggle with hitting effective golf shots from 50 yards. Poor trajectory and distance control, along with random face contact and a lack of spin can take a great up-and-down opportunity and turn it into a lost one.

Teaching professional Tyler McGhie, originally from Pembroke, Ontario, but now based in Florida, shows Matt Blois of Tour Experience Golf (TXG) how to hit this shot more consistently.

You can find Tyler’s YouTube Channel here and the TXG Channel here.