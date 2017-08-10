Body-Swing Connection: Open & Close The Book (1/5)

Taking care of your body is in important step in achieving your best results on the golf course, and feeling better away from the fairways as well.

In the first of this Five-Part Video Series produced in cooperation with the AMPED Sports Lab and Ice Complex, Chelsea Roesler, Registered Physiotherapist (BA Kin, MSc. PT), will teach you some TPI-Certified golf specific stretches and exercises to build the proper flexibility and strength for an efficient golf swing!

For more on AMPED Sport Lab and Ice Complex, check them out at www.ampedsportslab.com

#AmpedSportsLab