Do Your Homework…Before You Take A Lesson

by Carol Ann Baxter, LPGA Professional, Archies Golf Centre

Whether you are new to the game or a veteran fine-tuning your game, booking a golf lesson a big step towards improvement.

Golf lessons are an investment of both time and money so in order for you to get the most of your instruction and the most “bang for your buck” here is a short list of some of the things you may want to do before you step on the lesson tee., being it outside or indoors in the winter to come.

1. Research Your Instructor

There are many different teaching styles and philosophies out there. Whether you seek out the head pro at your country club, or a teaching professional at a stand-alone facility, it pays to ask questions first. Word of mouth from your golfing peers is often your best resource.

2. Show Up A Few Minutes Early

Give yourself time to stretch out a little, maybe even hit a few balls before your lesson so you are ready to go when your appointment is scheduled.

3. Goal Orient Your Lesson

Think about what it is you most want to get out of your lesson. If you have any questions or concerns write them down ahead of time, as it is easy to forget them when you get into the lesson. The clearer you are about what you want to achieve from your lesson, the more efficiently your instructor can use your time.

4. Be Realistic About Your Expectations

How often do you get to practice? How much time can you really commit to a swing change? These things will help direct your professional.

5. Take Notes

If you are anything like I was as a student, you forget half of what was said even before you get home. Take an index card and pen with you and jot down a few notes immediately after your lesson. Some instructors will even do it for you.

These are just a few points you may want to consider in order to help your golf instructor best help you. If you are thinking about lessons – take the time to do a little homework and that will help you get the most from the experience.