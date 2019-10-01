Golf Instruction: Putting Primer – Three Movement Faults

In the last of a six-part video series to accompany the August 2019 Flagstick Golf Magazine Golf Instruction Feature on putting, the 2000 PGA of Canada Teacher of the Year, Kevin Haime, shares some thoughts on key movements faults that can harm your ability to make putts.
Related Articles
Move The Handle For More Consistent Putting
May 21, 2019 0
Golf Instruction Putting Primer – Playing Break
September 24, 2019 0
Top Ten For DeLaet at The Honda Classic – Improved Putting A Very Positive Sign
February 26, 2017 0