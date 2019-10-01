What's New?

Golf Instruction: Putting Primer – Three Movement Faults

October 1, 2019 fgm_publisher Golf Instruction 0

In the last of a six-part video series to accompany the August 2019 Flagstick Golf Magazine Golf Instruction Feature on putting, the 2000 PGA of Canada Teacher of the Year, Kevin Haime, shares some thoughts on key movements faults that can harm your ability to make putts.

Related Articles

Copyright © 2019 | FLAGSTICK.COM by Bauder Media Group Inc.