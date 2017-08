The latest three part series of the Golf Science Lab Podcast by Cordie Walker features the insight of Cory Lundberg and Canada’s own Matt Wilson.

The duo share a lot of knowledge in their book – Better Faster: The Modern Golfer’s Blueprint for Getting More from Less, and they joined Cordie to reveal some of it.

This episode focuses on having the right mindset to improve your practice.

