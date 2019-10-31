Instruction Insight: How Little Things Can Make Golf Swings Go Awry

“I mean, how does my swing look like that?’

This is not an unusual reaction when a golfer views themselves in 2D Video or in 3D motion capture for the first time.

Every golf swing has some variations from what we perceive as “perfect” and when viewed externally we don’t always see what we picture in our mind.

It’s a powerful reminder of not just our “look” but what we actually do within the movement of our golf swing to try and achieve a desired result.

What most students and golfers fail to realize is that our sequence of motions is often a organized reaction to a restriction we place on ourselves. That can be something as simple as an incorrect club lie angle.

As a result, it is essential to get these things correct (for you) BEFORE you begin the make compensatory adjustments, ones that could compromise other aspects of your game such as the amount of clubhead speed you can direct, the ability to hit the ball where you need on the face, or how well you can start the ball on the required line.

Alternatively, swing changes can also occur almost immediately if we change the conditions a golfer faces.

SwingIng To Make Up For Your Clubs

For example, I will use a golfer that I once witnessed with a set of irons that were too upright at impact.

As a result they worked-in compensations to their swing that would level out the clubhead to get it facing the target when it struck the ball. In their case it meant straightening up their posture in their downswing (referred to as early extension) and lifting their hands in compensation to get the club face, and the golf ball as a result, started online.

When the iron lies were adjusted flatter, the right handed golfer immediately began to hit shots right of their intended start line due to the compensations they had worked into their motion for the upright lies that caused an immediate pull.

After just a few swings they realized that they did not have to make compensations to get the ball started online and not only stopped early extending, but they kept their hands lower through the downswing. It was a simple fix without even “fixing” any element of their golf swing.

The point in sharing all this is to demonstrate that something as small as a lie angle in an iron can make you start moving your body differently in your effort to hit the shots you desire. This is how our swing can often stray away from what we perceive we are doing.

Work with your golf coach and you might find that the many compensatory motions that you are making are the result of a minor thing.

An easy fix with the help of a correctly trained professional, who can help you identify and eliminate the issue, could have you playing your best golf in no time .