Instruction: Managing The Club Face For Better Results

There are some very traditional ways that golfers think about the club face during their swing. PGA of Canada Professional Nick Starchuk wants you to give it a little deeper thought.

The 2013 PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone Teacher of the Year gives you some things to consider in this latest video from his personal teaching studio.

***

Nick Starchuk is based in Oakville, Ontario and provides playing lessons all over the Greater Toronto area using new data-based playing strategies.

Starchuk’s successes are in golf academy leadership, developing programs at Mississaugua Golf & CC and Glen Abbey Golf Club outside of Toronto over the last 15 years. He has multiple fitness and mental coaching certifications, and has coached both college and professional golfers.

He can be reached at Phone: (905) 510-4172 / Email: nick@nickstarchukgolf.com

www.nickstarchukgolf.com