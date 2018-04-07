Instruction: Have More Success From The Sand

Sand shots should be one of the easiest in golf. In fact, you don’t even have to hit the golf ball.

Notice the rectangular area of sand indicated with golf ball. This is the amount of sand that should be displaced during proper impact with your sand wedge or lob wedge.

To execute the shot your body should be quiet to help ensure a consistent impact point.

Club angle is set quickly on backswing to establish sharp angle of descent into the sand behind the ball.

Ball position for short, medium, and long bunker shots is placed inside your front heel.

The green side bunker shot is the only shot where the club path should be outside to in.

Keep it simple and you’ll have more success in the sand this season.

Good golfing,

Chris Learmonth

PGA of Canada Class A Professional,

Pakenham Golf Club