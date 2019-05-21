Move The Handle For More Consistent Putting

Many golfers struggle with consistent speed on their putts. For some, this is because their delivery of the clubhead is erratic. They often focus on how the putter head is moving and, in turn, get a burst of speed in their stroke or have a significant change in their wrist angles throughout the motion.

The result of this is a high variance in where they strike the ball on the clubface, how much loft they deliver at impact, or the angle at which the putter is coming into the ball at impact. Basically, erratic putting.

To improve this delivery I often have golfers change their focus from how the clubhead is moving to how the handle (grip area) of the putter is moving through impact. Often if their attention falls to allowing the grip to move smoothly during the stroke, they will refine the clubhead delivery, leading to better results.

So the next time you get on the green, focus on the handle not the head of the putter and see what difference it makes in your putting.