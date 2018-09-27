Stick It To Your Flaws: Set Up A Practice Workstation

w/Kevin Haime, PGA of Canada Class A Professional, Kevin Haime Golf Centre

I use my alignment sticks so many ways on the turf. I not only use them for alignment but also for ball position and for stance width.

With many of my students I simply wrap coloured electric tape onto their sticks to set consistent stance widths while they practice.

I also use sticks to guide players onto a correct swing path and to encourage a better path direction (see inset photo). There really is no limit to how many ways a small, simple aid like an alignment stick can help you change and improve your swing.

(This tip is part of a feature that appeared in the July/August print issue of Flagstick Golf Magazine.)