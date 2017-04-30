What's New?

The Golf Science Lab Podcast – Exploring The Popularity of Pressure Mats and Force Plates

April 30, 2017 Flagstick Staff - S. MacLeod Golf Instruction 0

Why are pressure mats and force plates so popular? (Image: Cordie Walker, Golf Science Podcast)

Just a few years ago the terms “pressure mats” and “force plates” were not commonly in use among golf instructors, let alone golfers themselves.

That has changed. And quickly.

As we all become more aware of how the body moves in an efficient golf swing, and all the forces and pressures involved, being able to measure them has become more important.

The latest Golf Science Lab podcast explores this topic with some of the leading experts in the industry. Be sure to subscribe to get the latest podcasts as soon as they become available.

Here is another great episode with host Cordie Walker and guests.

