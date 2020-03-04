Short Game Wisdom With Gareth Raflewski & TXG Tour Experience Golf (Video)

Gareth Raflewski is one of the brightest minds in Canadian golf. The Irish-born pro is based in London, Ontario but has stretched out his client base to include some of the best players in the world on the LPGA and PGA TOUR.

Gareth recently joined the team from Toronto’s Tour Experience Golf for a live short game lesson to demonstrate some of his thoughts and techniques he shares with his students.

It’s worth a watch with plenty of information that you can used to help your scoring.

