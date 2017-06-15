Yoga For Golfers – Creating More Front Body Extension

One element of golf that many people neglect to work on is themselves. That’s right, their own body.

Based on what they hear about the PGA TOUR, most fans believe the players are spending hours in the weight room. Yes, some of them are, but many more are finding other ways to better the function of their body.

One of those ways is Yoga.

Katherine Roberts is a leading expert in Yoga For Golfers, in fact, that is the name of her company.

We have teamed up with Katherine and her team to provide some insightful videos showing Yoga movements that will provide benefit to golfers.

If you are interested, you can train live with Katherine in British Columbia later this month. See the info below.

Stay tuned over the next couple weeks for more Yoga For Golfers videos.

Yoga For Golfers® in Canada – Train LIVE with Katherine June 22-25, 2017 on the Sunshine Coast of British Columbia

Yoga For Golfers® (YFG) is the innovator and global leader in yoga conditioning for golf. YFG makes the BODY, MIND and SWING connection through cutting-edge methodologies that instruct and train golfers on the biomechanics of the body specifically as it relates to each plane of motion through each stage of the golf swing – from address to the finish position.

In this comprehensive, highly interactive, 4-day training, golfers and golf pros will learn how to: enhance flexibility and core development to improve mobility, strength, power and endurance; achieve body symmetry, balance and alignment through the swing to increase power, and; mindset conditioning and proper, intentional breathing techniques to achieve focus and relaxation. Modifications and strategies to ensure safety and success for all golfers at all levels of fitness are also covered. No previous yoga experience is necessary.

For more information and to register, go to: http://www.yogaforgolfers.com/products_and_services/instructor_certification