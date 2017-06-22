Yoga For Golfers – Increasing Hip Flexibility

One element of golf that many people neglect to work on is themselves. That’s right, their own body.

Based on what they hear about the PGA TOUR, most fans believe the players are spending hours in the weight room. Yes, some of them are, but many more are finding other ways to better the function of their body.

One of those ways is Yoga.

Katherine Roberts is a leading expert in Yoga For Golfers, in fact, that is the name of her company.

We have teamed up with Katherine and her team to provide some insightful videos showing Yoga movements that will provide benefit to golfers.

Stay tuned over the next couple weeks for more Yoga For Golfers videos.

This week Katherine discussed hip flexibility and how it can help you move in all three directions required in golf.

Yoga For Golfers® (YFG) is the innovator and global leader in yoga conditioning for golf. YFG makes the BODY, MIND and SWING connection through cutting-edge methodologies that instruct and train golfers on the biomechanics of the body specifically as it relates to each plane of motion through each stage of the golf swing – from address to the finish position.

For more information go to: http://www.yogaforgolfers.com