19 Favourite 19th Holes In The Home of American Golf

By Brad King /Martin Armes

Among the things that we particularly enjoy around the Sandhills are a round of golf followed by an ice-cold brew. And because April is “North Carolina Beer Month,” we thought this would be the perfect time to celebrate some of the area’s most enticing spots – known as 19th holes in many golfing circles – to bend your elbow and enjoy our friendly cheer across the Pinehurst, Southern Pines and Aberdeen area of North Carolina.

The Bell Tree Tavern (Southern Pines)

Feel like you walked into an authentic, olden-day tavern. The name carries historical significance, too. As the story goes, thirsty travelers in search of a libation would ring a bell inside a hollowed tree to signal that they wanted a swig of moonshine. Moonshiners used this method as a way of avoiding capture. A wide variety of beer taps always flowing and a large menu adorned with tasty yet reasonably priced fare.

Chapman’s Food & Spirits (Southern Pines)

Established in 2016, Chapman’s describes itself as the “Chef Driven – American Fare build your own experience restaurant concept” derived from a friendship and business partnership between Kitty Hopkins and Chef Peter Hamm. A scrumptious menu, along with bottled and draft beer available in Chapman’s enticing bar area. In addition, they are adding a patio behind the building for more outdoors seating.

The Deuce (Pinehurst)

The Deuce has been called the best 19th hole in golf and it would be hard to quibble when enjoying this veranda view overlooking Pinehurst No. 2’s famed finishing hole. A perfect place to cap off your round, the bar features nearly a dozen craft beers on tap, including North Carolina microbrews, as well as a variety of creative cocktails.

Double Eagle Grill & Bar (Aberdeen)

Veteran owned with an outstanding local and microbrew selection, and daily specials, at a location in Historic Aberdeen overlooking the railroad traffic. Wide-ranging menu with scrumptious comfort food across the board. Inviting ambiance and décor. Exceptional service and amazing burgers.

Drum & Quill Public House (Pinehurst)

Proprietor Kevin Drum named his village establishment after his father, famous golf writer and Emmy-nominated broadcaster, Bob Drum. The “Quill” represents the golf writers’ secret weapon, the pen, which writes the words that turn stories into legend. Perfect spot to enjoy good cheer with old friends or new, welcoming individuals, families and friends to cozy up with a pint and enjoy a bite to eat.

Dugan’s Pub (Pinehurst)

A Village institution just a short walk from the resort, Dugan’s boasts the largest selection of import drafts and single malt scotches in Pinehurst. Restored by the current proprietors with a traditional Irish Pub upstairs, and a second pub located downstairs. Small, intimate space with nautical décor and regular live music.

Elliott’s on Linden (Pinehurst)

Since debuting “EOL” in 2000, Owner/Chef Mark Elliott has also opened The Sly Fox in Southern Pines and he will showcase Quality Take Home Cuisine at Provisions in Pinehurst. Wide selection of beer and global wines, along with refined, imaginative dishes made with local ingredients and excellent service.

In-the-Rough Lounge (Southern Pines)

One of several dining options at Pine Needles Lodge offers a laid-back setting and a hearty meal. Succulent seafood offerings and a nice selection of beer in a very comfortable pub atmosphere — crab cakes are a particular favorite. Perfect venue to enjoy a cold beverage and a bite to eat after your round at Pine Needles or Mid Pines.

Llama Pen Sports Bar & Grill (Southern Pines)

Talamore Golf Resort’s fun 19th hole offers a wide section of beer and cocktails, outstanding cuisine and numerous flat-screen TVs in a comfortable setting overlooking The New Course’s gorgeous finishing hole. Also serves up a weekend breakfast bar featuring the best southern and traditional favorites, including the famed “Dollie Llama” waffle station with toppings galore.

Mr. B’s Lounge (Pinehurst)

Once run by Donald Ross, the famed Pine Crest Inn has been owned and managed by the Barrett Family for more than four decades. Mr. B’s Lounge is named after the family patriarch. Located just off the lobby, this watering hole is a local favorite and has been voted America’s best 19th hole. The memorabilia in the bar and lobby are worth a stop-in, as are the front-porch rocking chairs and cozy ambience.

O’Donnell’s Pub (Southern Pines)

Visit and relax with one of the craft beers or fine spirits offered at this welcoming pub known to its regulars as simply, “OD’s.” The “home of the proper pint” and “one of the least expensive pours in town” also features one of the most inviting outside patio areas to enjoy on a sunny day. Other fun weekly events include Trivia Tuesday and Live Band Karaoke.

Pik N’ Pig (Carthage)

Cars and planes taxi up for cold beer and hickory-smoked BBQ at this home-style joint attached to a small airport. Sit outside watching planes land and takeoff. Pik N’ Pig cooks their “Q” with hickory and natural hardwood charcoal — three generations of love, sweat and tears, all on one delicious plate. Cash only.

Pinehurst Brewing Company

One of the area’s newest offerings is located just a short walk from Pinehurst Resort & Country Club on the site of the long ago shuttered Village Power House. Now, instead of turbines and generators, the building features a 10-barrel microbrewery. An observation platform overlooking the brew house is a focal point of the taproom, while a bar, a beer garden and an all-seasons patio complement the dining room.

Pop’s Lounge (Southern Pines)

A casual setting at the Mid Pines Inn and an ideal place for lunch after a round, a mid-day snack or drinks with friends after work. During the spring and summer, enjoy a cold beer and Dixie Chicken Club on the newly designed patio, bar or dining area under the umbrellas overlooking the iconic finishing hole of the renowned Donald Ross Mid Pines golf course.

Railhouse Brewery (Aberdeen)

Founded by military veterans, a very clean venue with a friendly staff and festive atmosphere for family and friends. The reasonably priced beer is tasty, service is fast, the pretzels with the beer cheese are perfect and the fried cheese curds rule … a double order is recommended.

Ryder Cup Lounge (Pinehurst)

Relax after a day of golf or tennis or croquet with a cold draft beer or one of the Ryder Cup Lounge’s signature cocktails on the veranda of the storied Carolina Hotel. Named for the 1951 Ryder Cup held at Pinehurst, this casual restaurant and bar surrounds guests with history.

The Sly Fox Pub (Southern Pines)

This gastro pub’s on-tap selection of local, national, international, and limited time-only, small batch craft brews is hard to top — and why would anyone want to try? Impressive collection of brews complements the innovative, classic pub fare: simple, honest and straightforward, derived from quality ingredients with minimal fuss.

Southern Pines Brewing Company (Southern Pines)

Quaint, relaxed and family friendly place featuring a tasty selection of locally crafted beer and convivial service. Started by military veterans with no employees, a beautifully designed taproom and four wholesale accounts. As the brewery has grown, its motto, “Rooted in the Community,” has become its cornerstone.

Southern Pines Growler Company (Southern Pines)

Moore County’s first single-purpose growler fill station provides a dedicated place where fresh craft beer is sold in a distinctive package, at a competitive price and in an environmentally friendly way. Emphasizes the finest craft beers from North Carolina’s own breweries, along with a mix of highly rated national and international beers. Constantly updating offerings to bring you the finest selection of craft beer available. Very dog friendly, another big plus.

