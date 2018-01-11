Nine Canadian Courses Get Some Love In New Golf Digest Top 100 World Ranking

After placing just five courses in the Golf Digest Top 100 Golf Course in the World in 2016, Canada is getting a lot more love in the latest biannual rankings. They were released earlier today.

A total of nine Canadian courses are listed in the latest poll by the publication, a tally created through an effort by their rankers from around the world.

Most notable is the position of Cabot Cliffs, the Bill Coore/Ben Crenshaw design in Inverness, Nova Scotia. It has achieved the 9th place position, up ten spots from its rankings debut in 2016.

The Cape Breton cliffside design is tucked in between Shanqin Bay Golf Club in China (#8) and the recently renovated Ailsa Course at the Trump Turnberry Resort in Scotland (#10) on the list.

Also taking a place in the top 100 this year are:

#20 – St. George’s G&CC (Etobicoke, Ontario)

#36 – National Golf Club of Canada (Woodbridge, Ontario)

#43 – Cabot Links (Inverness, Nova Scotia)

#51 – Capilano G&CC (West Vancouver, British Columbia)

#60 – Hamilton G&CC (West/South) (Ancaster, Ontario)

#87 – Highlands Links (Ingonish, Nova Scotia)

#89 – Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge GC (Jasper, Alberta)

#99 – Banff Springs Golf Course (Banff, Alberta)

In 2016 the Canadian inclusion on the list consisted of Cabot Cliffs, St. Georges, National, Memphremagog, and Cabot Links. Memphremagog was the only one that failed to make the top 100 this time around.

The new top 25 Golf Digest Course Rankings for Canada can be found at this link.

Returning at the #1 position on the list is Royal County Down Golf Club’s Championship Course. It is located in Newcastle, Ireland.

You can find the complete World Top 100 list at this link.