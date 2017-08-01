A Closer Look – Kingsbarns Golf Links

The Ricoh Women’s British Open is being played in Scotland this week, not far from St. Andrews, in the tiny village of Kingsbarns.

Kyle Phillips created the Kingsbarns Golf Links less than two decades ago but it is already revered among golf aficionados for its beauty and design. On every hole there is a view of the North Sea and it can even come into play for some wayward shots.

We visited the course during a November visit to Scotland in 2010. Here is a short video showing some highlights…and some of hazards of the layout.

Canadians Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp are in the field.

www.ricohwomensbritishopen.com/