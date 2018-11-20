Construction of Dumbarnie Links Near St Andrews, Scotland Ahead of Schedule

Golfers looking to visit the hallowed golfing grounds of Fife, Scotland will have yet another option within two years. The construction of Dumbarnie Links, located near Leven, is ahead of schedule thanks to warm temperatures and minimal rain this past summer. That allowed for the build and grassing teams to make extra progress on the Clive Clark design heralded for its spectacular location on the Firth of Forth.

The eastern coastline of central Scotland is prime golf land with sandy soil that begs for your golf attention. And for those using St Andrews, the “Home of Golf”, for their golf trip home base, they’ll be pleased to know that Dumbarnie is just 16 kilometres from the Old Grey Toon.

“There was already so much to be excited for with Dumbarnie Links – a spectacular parcel of land with extraordinary sweeping panoramic water views over the Firth of Forth, in the ideal location for a bucket-list golf experience,” said course architect Clive Clark. “With everything else that has gone right so far in the early stages, there is a palpable energy about how great this genuine links golf course is going to be. It’s very exciting.”

“We already had so much optimism for success when we got the green light to build Dumbarnie Links, and with the assistance of some record-breaking weather courtesy of Mother Nature in 2018, there is even more excitement building for this once-in-a-lifetime project.” said Luke Beardmore, OB Sports Senior Vice President of Agronomy and Construction. “The much warmer and dryer than normal temperatures have allowed for a quicker, stronger, and better overall grow-in. Having such a great stand of turf this early in the project should help the course mature and be in fabulous condition before we open in the Spring of 2020.”

Ocean Views

Located on the north shore of the Firth of Forth, directly across the water from Muirfield, in a secluded corner of the East Neuk of Fife, Dumbarnie Golf Links already has all 18 holes shaped –14 of them featuring ocean views. All 18 greens have already been seeded with a fescue/bentgrass combination, and 17 fairways have already been seeded – all just five months into the construction process. Tee boxes and walking trails will feature a rye/fescue grass combination. All 18 holes will be finished ahead of schedule.

“We know it’s more of a marathon than a sprint, but we also can’t help but crack a smile at what’s going on here,” said Clark. “We have on board an amazing staff of world-class greenkeepers supervising and executing the grow-in, and we’ve had perfect conditions for an outstanding project so far. The Golf Gods have been smiling on Dumbarnie Links, and we couldn’t be happier with the results.”

Construction of the golf course began in late May of 2018, with the goal of getting it seeded by the end of 2018. The grand opening of Dumbarnie Golf Links is tentatively scheduled for the Spring of 2020.