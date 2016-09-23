What's New?

Your Favourite Golf Stops In 2016?

September 23, 2016

Tower Ranch GC (Photo: Scott MacLeod)
True Blue Plantation makes the perfect 1st stop on a Myrtle Beach golf agenda.
Yes, there is a lot of golf left left to be played this year but for many of you, it is winding down. Hopefully the past golf season was one of many highlights and memories.

We’re curious about where you played this year? Did you stay local; travel far, or even take an extended trip to a dream golf locale?

Leave a reply below with the two favourite courses you played this year and maybe a word or two on why they were so memorable. I’ll even get it started with a couple of my own.

  1. Caledonia Golf & Fish Club, Myrtle Beach – Picturesque course with an oak-lined driveway that greets you. Not long at 6500 yards but every hole is a landscape painting.

    Tower Ranch GC, Kelowna – Burly golf course with massive elevation changes. Views of Kelowna below from high up on the ridge are inspiring. Really satisfying if you can score well.

  2. For me by a huge margin was Whitetail in Egainville Scott.
    Great bang for the buck the course was stunning.
    Staff was great well worth the ride out there no question.

