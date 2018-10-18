Five Florida Golf Hot Spots To Check Out This Winter

With more than 1200 golf courses, there are no shortage of fairways in the state of Florida. Ample playing options is a nice problem to have, but it also leads to plenty of confusion for many golf travelers. That is especially so for those who have not teed it up in the Sunshine State and may only be familiar with the more famous layouts or those that are the setting for high-profile professional events. There is a lot more to consider beyond those, and most will take care of your winter golf needs quite nicely.

So if you’re looking to head to Florida this winter, here are five facilities you may want to check out. They won’t necessarily require a second mortgage to play, are plenty of fun, and best of all, get our stamp of approval as a place we have investigated on our own in the past.

World Woods Golf

Opened in 1991, this complex located north of Tampa continues to draw great praise, even as decades have passed and more courses have been built. The Pine Barrens course remains among the top five rated public courses in the state, sitting comfortably alongside the likes of TPC Sawgrass and the Streamsong Resort courses. The Rolling Oaks layout is no slouch as well and when you add in a short course, practice holes, and a massive range, it is a pretty attractive package.

PGA Golf Club – PGA Village

With perfect year-round South Florida weather, Port St. Lucie is the home to the PGA Golf Club at PGA Village. Here you’ll find 54 holes of high quality golf bolstered by a massive 35-acre practice facility. It’s easy to send a full day at on the training grounds with holes to play, a circular range, and all manners of greens and bunkers where you can hone your short game.

Multiple affiliated hotels and condos offer convenient package options.

Sandestin Golf & Beach Resort

The Florida panhandle does not nearly get enough attention and Sandestin, found in Miramar Beach, is another reason why it should. This expansive resort (all 2400 acres) is bursting with amenities, including four eighteen hole golf courses. Each has their own flavour, meaning you will want to stay long enough for a try at each of them.

The best of the bunch in our opinion? The Burnt Pines, a Rees Jones design that is among the finest in northwestern Florida.

Hammock Beach

Located on the First Coast of Florida, not far from the historic city of St. Augustine, Hammock Beach is a widely unknown quantity among many golf travelers. It shouldn’t be.

Their Ocean Course, a Jack Nicklaus design, is a sensory overload with intriguing holes, water views, all in an environment augmented by the constant sound of crashing waves.

After you leave the 18th on the Ocean Course you don’t have to leave the waterside behind – a fresh seafood dinner at the Atlantic Grille as the sun sets and the waves roll is always a special experience.

Saddlebrook Resort

Back in the Tampa area, this “Brook” is less famous than another one in the region that hosts the PGA TOUR Valspar Championship (Innisbrook) but it is more than worthy of your time.

Best know for their tennis offerings, golf gets equal attention from the management and staff at Saddlebrook. The Palmer and Saddlebrook courses do not require brute force to play with each measuring under 6500 yards. They place the emphasis on shot execution and fine playing conditions.

Away from the courses you can fine tune your skills on their 16 acre training centre and range.

They offer a wide variety of accommodations and dining options, along with fitness and many other activities, making it a one-stop vacation destination.