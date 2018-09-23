Go For The Stick Podcast: Road Trip P.E.I. – Day 6 / The Final Chapter

Flagstick.com Publisher Jeff Bauder and Associate Publisher Scott MacLeod are in Prince Edward Island this week for their annual golf Road Trip. It’s a trip that has taken them to various countries and destinations over nearly two decades but this visit to P.E.I. is a first. The duo is sitting down each evening to share their thoughts on each day, the golf courses they are playing, the places they are staying, and even the food they are eating.

For their final day they played the Dundarave Golf Course and closed out the trip with a traditional Island meal.

Please enjoy their chat and come back to listen to further episodes from one of Canada’s favourite tourist destinations.

Go For The Stick Podcast – Road Trip P.E.I. The 6th and Final Day