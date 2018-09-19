Go For The Stick Podcast: Road Trip P.E.I. – Day Two

Flagstick.com Publisher Jeff Bauder and Associate Publisher Scott MacLeod are in Prince Edward Island this week for their annual golf Road Trip. It’s a trip that has taken them to various countries and destinations over nearly two decades but this visit to P.E.I. is a first. The duo are sitting down each evening to share their thoughts on each day, the golf courses they are playing, the places they are staying, and even the food they are eating.

For Day Two they discuss playing the Mill River Golf Course, a side trip to the Confederation Bridge, the delights of downtown Charlottetown, and checking out a beach…in the rain.

Please enjoy their chat and come back to listen to further episodes from one of Canada’s favourite tourist destinations.

