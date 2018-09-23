Flagstick.com Publisher Jeff Bauder and Associate Publisher Scott MacLeod are in Prince Edward Island this week for their annual golf Road Trip. It’s a trip that has taken them to various countries and destinations over nearly two decades but this visit to P.E.I. is a first. The duo is sitting down each evening to share their thoughts on each day, the golf courses they are playing, the places they are staying, and even the food they are eating.

For days fur and five they visited the Rodd Crowbush Resort, the Brudenell River Golf Course, the Links at Crowbush Cove, and had a special dinner with Chef Michael Smith. It was a busy couple of days and they discuss the details.

Please enjoy their chat and come back to listen to further episodes from one of Canada’s favourite tourist destinations.

Go For The Stick Podcast – Road Trip P.E.I. Days Four & Five