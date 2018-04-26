Golf in The Hills of Ontario’s York Durham Headwaters

If you have played golf for any time you will have experienced courses that fall on the bland side. You know them – flat, unimaginative designs that serve the purpose of playing the game but do nothing to pique your senses and foster your love of the sport. The intriguing golf is the kind we all look for and in the western part of York Durham Headwaters, which skirts the top edge of the Greater Toronto Area, there is plenty of this to be found. In fact, they almost have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to golf.

Want all the golf you can handle in 6500 yards? The well-established Caledon Country Club in the town of the same name is a fabulous introduction to this area of Ontario. It all kicks off with a risk-reward 240-yard par four where an eagle is a possibility and continues all the way through eighteen holes that asks for strategic precision from the golfer. The reward for all is premium conditioning in a setting where architect Rene Muylaert made the most of the Caledon Hills landscape.

Twenty-seven holes are offered at Caledon, a club where its former name meant “Land of Pines” – a great indication of what you will find on their sprawling property. One that is easy to enjoy.

With similar D.N.A (it is also 27 holes and designed by Rene Muylaert) not far from Caledon Country Club you will find the Glen Eagle Golf Club near Bolton. Established in 1962 and situated in the Albion Hills through the years this course has been a familiar stopover for some of Canada’s Hall of Fame golfers.

Whether you choose to play the Red, Blue, or Yellow course (we suggest all three) you’ll be sure to enjoy the rolling topography, distinctive bunkering, and mature setting. It is particularly spectacular in the Fall when the golden hues of the leaves add even more beauty. The club also specializes in celebrations but whether you are a single golfer or a wedding party of 250, they’ll ensure you enjoy your stopover.

Wandering to nearby Tottenham, one of the youngest (1995) courses in the region, Woodington Lake Golf Club, presents another 36 holes of spectacular golf. Near to Newmarket and Orangeville, the heart of this club is a sprawling 32,000 clubhouse perfect for any occasion. That is, unless you are an avid golfer. In that case the two eighteen-hole layouts will demand your immediate attention.

The original Legend Course winds its way around Woodington Lake, making full use of it’s beauty. Carved out of a pine forest, the holes enjoy singular settings among the 200 acres they cover.

Those preferring a more “open” experience will be attracted to the newer Legacy Course. That said, the “open” label does not mean easy. Large, fast greens will test your short game while an abundance of other features will keep your attention all day long.

If a full resort experience is your preference, then the Hockley Valley Resort in Mono should be part of your golf plan in this region. Boasting a full resort with dining facilities, a spa, and even a winery (along with skiing and snowboarding), the Hockley Valley Resort became a true four-season resort in 1980 with the opening of their Thomas McBroom-designed golf course.

At less than 6400 yards, their golf course is suitable for all levels of players. Lush bentgrass tees, fairways, and greens carpet the course which is accented by long fescue grass as it winds its way through the rippling terrain. There is no shortage of elevation changes, providing some exceptional views across an untouched natural landscape.

Just when you thought you had your fill of golf, there are still 54 holes left to discover in this region, all found at Osprey Valley Golf. Your first look may leave you shaking your head in disbelief as on a property of staggering size there exists three very distinct golf courses, all built to world-class specifications.

You can have your choice of styles at Osprey Valley, from the parkland Toot course, to the waste bunker ridden Hoot, or a linksy affair at Heathland. The hardest part is deciding which to play but stick around for some extra time and you can pack in all three. If you do you’ll be sure to run into many happy golfers (and maybe even some famous ones) who continue to tout this facility as one of the best that the pubic can access in the entire country.

It’s just another testament to this region, the quality of golf being offered the York Durham Headwaters-Ontario’s Central Counties.

