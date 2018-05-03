Golf Travel: Carnoustie Golf Links Open New Clubhouse

Open Championship venue, Carnoustie Golf Links, has officially opened its state-of-the-art new clubhouse which they say will provide a world-class visitor experience to match Carnoustie’s reputation as one of the finest links courses in the world.

The new Links House building includes a stunning golf practice and training facility, a new pro shop, and a contemporary bar and restaurant that boasts magnificent views over the golf course and Carnoustie Bay.

Situated next to the first tee, the new facility also features seven high-tech simulators with the choice of 14 different courses to play – including Carnoustie itself – giving golfers the opportunity to warm up in style in a virtual on-course environment.

The Links House boasts brand new changing rooms and a Heritage Area that provides information on the rich history of Carnoustie Golf Links.

Commenting on the stunning new clubhouse, Carnoustie Golf Links Chief Executive, Michael Wells, said: “We are extremely proud to be able to provide a world-class facility that matches the outstanding golf offering here at Carnoustie.

“The new building offers first class facilities where our local community and visitors from all over the world can enjoy refreshment and relaxation in the beautiful setting of Carnoustie, with spectacular vistas across the links and the sea.

“The opening of Links House ensures that we are now able to offer a five-star experience which rivals the world’s very best golfing venues.”

Featuring prominently among the impressive new facilities at Links house is The Rookery restaurant, which overlooks the 1st and 18th holes, providing contemporary cuisine in a stylish and traditional atmosphere.

This July the links at Carnoustie will welcome the best golfers in the world for the 147th Open Championship.