Golf Travel: New Academies & Spectacular Course Renovations in China

After a long run of expansion and development the Chinese golf market went fairly quiet in the last couple of years. Most of that was based on a decree by the Chinese Communist party in late 2015 banning its members from joining golf courses in what they called an anti-corruption crackdown. It was also followed by a movement by the government in 2017 that closed more than 110 courses based to water use and environmental concerns.

The general perception from those outside the country was that golf was in a stall, or even a decline in the world’s most populous country, but that is not the reality. The increasing wealth of the upper class is still fueling projects in the golf segment, with a couple of those coming to light this week.

Sure, there is not a lot of golf tourists jetting over to Asia to enjoy the Chinese properties but the market continues to grow in a time when other parts of the world are not experiencing the same.

The Chinese golf market appears to be open for business and two nuggets that came to light his week should help that along.

PGA of America Opens Academies At Mission Hills China

The PGA of America has leaped into a new multi-year partnership with the China’s Mission Hills Group and Pacific Pine Sports Group.

The agreement will see them establish three PGA Golf Academies within the Mission Hills properties that now encompass some 22 golf courses in two locations.

Two PGA of America Academies will be established at the Mission Hills Shenzhen resort in southern China and a third academy will be at the Mission Hills Haikou resort on Hainan Island.

“China represents a tremendous growth opportunity for the game of golf,” said Arjun Chowdri, PGA of America Senior Director for Global and Corporate Strategy. “We will continue to position PGA of America Members at the forefront in driving this growth. Mission Hills has shown an enduring commitment to the game, and it is our shared values that will allow us to make a true impact on the future of the game in China.”

“Since the reintroduction of golf to the Olympics and China’s bronze-medal success through Feng Shanshan, Mission Hills is committed to building on our legacy of providing world-class instruction, and now, bringing the ultimate in global teaching standards to golfers in China,” said Tenniel Chu, Group Vice Chairman of Mission Hills. “With the PGA of America choosing Mission Hills for the PGA’s first academy in China, we can strive for more medals for the national team, but also continue to support the local golf industry, through coach education and management training, for a new generation of Chinese teaching professionals.”

Operation of the academies will be handled by PGA of America member Patrick Quernemoen.

Mission Hills is coming off a 7th winning year as the “Best Resort in Asia-Pacific” at the IAGTO annual awards.

Yangtze Dunes Re-Opens After Renovation