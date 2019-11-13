Golf Travel: Northern Ireland’s Bushmills Inn Wins World Award

If you’ve made the journey along the A2 on Northern Ireland, possibly with golf of your agenda, then you are likely aware of the Bushmills Inn.

The town of the same name grew to fame based on the whiskey distilled there and the local Bushmills Inn has become one of the favoured places to enjoy it, and time in the village. It is a part of a LOT of golf trip itineraries.

It will come to little surprise to those who have experienced its’ charms that The Bushmills Inn recently earned the International Association of Golf Travel Operators (IAGTO) Hotel Experience of the Year award for Northern Ireland.

On a recent visit this past Spring, the appeal of the Inn was undeniable, from the intimate setting, to the exquisite meals, to the exclusive Whiskeys served there from the nearby distillery.

The award was voted on by some 700+ tour operators from around the world and presented on October 17 at the IAGTO International Golf Travel Market held this year in Marrakech, Morocco.

Speaking on behalf of The Bushmills Inn, Hotel Manager, Alan Walls said, “This esteemed accolade is testament to the Hotel’s position as one of Ireland’s and the UK’s most respected hotels and we are very proud to have been recognised by golf operators from all around the world for the contribution that The Bushmills Inn has made to enhancing our guests’ experience and in promoting golf tourism in Ireland.

He continued, “This is an extremely prestigious award for us to win as our outstanding customer service has been recognized by respected industry professionals. It is testimony to how hard our team work in consistently providing exceptional customer service to all our guests and I would like to pay tribute to them all, without whom, none of this would have been possible.”